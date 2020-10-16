BBNaija: Watch Ozo as he makes his debut on Super Sports Channel (Video)

Big Brother Naija Housemate Ozo took a step to his dream as he made a super sport debut yesterday.

Social media went agog after photos and videos of him surfaced on the internet as he rocked reading glasses on the popular Television Network.

Speaking on his experience on Instagram, he wrote: “Indeed, every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.

Made my debut on @supersporttv with @mpraiz & the team on the ‘Africa Sport On’ show.

Watch video below;