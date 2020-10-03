TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his…

Drama as Nigerian mother disgraces her daughter in the hotel…

BBNaija: Why I will not be friends with Tolanibaj – Vee

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee in a recent statement disclosed why she will not be friends with Tolanbaj outside the house.

Vee who was one of the finalists had considered Tolanibaj her sister in the house but had a disagreement with her over a revelation that Tolanibaj liked her love interest, Neo.

Recall that Erica had revealed that Tolanibaj was interested in Neo.

READ ALSO

Nigerians ‘drag’ Vee after saying she likes Erica

BBNaija: I did not wash Vee’s pants, I rinsed it – Neo…

This caused tension in the house as Vee said she was disappointed that Tolanibaj would want to steal her man.

However, after her eviction, Vee told Ebuka on Monday that she was willing to apologize to Tolanbaj for all she said about the issue.

She had blamed ‘miscommunication’ for her rift with Tolanibaj.

But speaking on Friday, Vee when asked who she might not have a friendship with outside the house said, ”in all honesty, it would most likely be Tolanibaj.

Vee during her media rounds said, ”I feel like with everybody in general, I would be civil irrespective of who likes me or not. If something ever comes up and we have to work together I am going to have to do it, so it is best for us to be civil.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Why I will not be friends with Tolanibaj – Vee

Nigerians drag Google for listing Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss World ever

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

Man recounts how his girlfriend broke up with him because he cooks better than…

BBNaija: I didn’t do butt enlargement – Nengi reveals, says she only…

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she gives her…

BBNaija: Nengi clears the air on what actually happened when she was in the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More