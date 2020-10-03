BBNaija: Why I will not be friends with Tolanibaj – Vee

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee in a recent statement disclosed why she will not be friends with Tolanbaj outside the house.

Vee who was one of the finalists had considered Tolanibaj her sister in the house but had a disagreement with her over a revelation that Tolanibaj liked her love interest, Neo.

Recall that Erica had revealed that Tolanibaj was interested in Neo.

This caused tension in the house as Vee said she was disappointed that Tolanibaj would want to steal her man.

However, after her eviction, Vee told Ebuka on Monday that she was willing to apologize to Tolanbaj for all she said about the issue.

She had blamed ‘miscommunication’ for her rift with Tolanibaj.

But speaking on Friday, Vee when asked who she might not have a friendship with outside the house said, ”in all honesty, it would most likely be Tolanibaj.

Vee during her media rounds said, ”I feel like with everybody in general, I would be civil irrespective of who likes me or not. If something ever comes up and we have to work together I am going to have to do it, so it is best for us to be civil.