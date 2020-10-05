BBNaija’s Ka3na called out by hair vendor for renting and refusing to return a hair worth 300k

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Ka3na

Former BBNaija Housemate, Ka3na has been called out by a hair vendor, who claimed she rented and refused to return a hair worth 300,000

The hair vendor went on to slam Ka3na and threatened to disgrace her if she does not pay due diligence and settles her debt.

According to the hair vendor identified as Leevenchy, the BBNaija ex-Housemate agreed to return the rented hair after 48 hours but stopped picking calls after the time elapsed.

The hair vendor wrote,“You call yourself a celebrity boss chick but you can’t pay 300k for the hair on your head. You came back from #bigbrothernaija, rented the hair and promised to return it in 48hours then you stop picking your calls. Return my hair within 24houra before I call you out. I dont want to get angry ooooo, because its my birthday. So let’s not disgrace ourselves.”

