Over the past few days, Nigerians have been protesting Police brutality and demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit in Nigeria due to countless and aimless loss of lives, harassment and extortion.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and UK Police officer Khafi Kareem, has taken to the streets to join the #ENDSARS protest, which has now become a trend in the West African nation.

Watch video below;