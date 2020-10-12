BBNaija’s Khafi offers to advise Pres. Buhari on how to go about the reform of the Nigeria Police

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA
The UK Police for wants me back at work - Khafi

Big Brother Naija double wahala ex-housemate, Khafi Kareem, has made an offer to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Khafi, a MET police officer, with over 10 years experience, offered to advise President Buhari on how to go about the reform of the Nigeria Police.

The reality TV star replied the President, who earlier took to Twitter, to reinstate his commitment to reform the police.

The ex-BBN star said she was willing to offer her over 10 years experience of policing abroad and share ideas on how to better the Nigeria Police.

“Dear Mr President, if this is so, I would like to offer my 10 years+ experience of policing abroad and share ideas I have with @policeng…”

