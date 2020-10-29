BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe is celebrating her 27th birthday today, October 29, and she took to her Instagram page to share sultry photos of herself posing in a white bodysuit which showcased her curves.

She captioned one of the photos: “prada me Gucci me birkin me

it’s my bday and i’m a modafkn diva.”

This is not the first time the reality TV star will be attempting to break the internet.

In a recent update she shared photos of her newly enhanced body on Instagram as well as a video bragging about her body after going under the knife.

“So now I have got my perfect body shape. Collar bone, boobs full, waist snatched, ass fat, hips legit, face chubby,” she said.