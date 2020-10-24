BBNaija’s Mike recounts how he lost his brother to sickle cell crisis in Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star, Mike Edwards has lamented on the poor healthcare system and poor governance in Nigeria.

Sharing a throwback photo of his brother Mathew, Mike revealed that he died during a sickle cell crisis in Nigeria. He added that his brother would still be alive today if he was in a country with a better healthcare support.

See also:Ekiti govt raises alarm over looting of poisonous food items

The reality show star wrote;