TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex…

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates…

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” –…

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

BBNaija’s Mike recounts how he lost his brother to sickle cell crisis in Nigeria

NewsHealth
By OluA

Big Brother Naija star, Mike Edwards has lamented on the poor healthcare system and poor governance in Nigeria.

Sharing a throwback photo of his brother Mathew, Mike revealed that he died during a sickle cell crisis in Nigeria. He added that his brother would still be alive today if he was in a country with a better healthcare support.

See also:Ekiti govt raises alarm over looting of poisonous food items

READ ALSO

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts…

Breaking: Nigeria has been added to the list of failed…

The reality show star wrote;

My older brother Matthew lost his life during a sickle cell crisis in Nigeria when he was 10 years old, to think if he would have been in a country with better healthcare support that his life would be saved today is heartbreaking. The fight to End SARS is our cry for help after years of corruption and bad governance.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Mother’s Love: Chioma tattoos son’s name, Ifeanyi on her wrist (Video)

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

Vee reveals she didn’t plan to get into a relationship on BBNaija, hints on…

Lagos Oriental Hotel does not belong to Tinubu, Tung family cries out

BBNaija Star, Nina Surprises Her Mother With A Car On Her 60th birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More