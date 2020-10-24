BBNaija’s Mike recounts how he lost his brother to sickle cell crisis in Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star, Mike Edwards has lamented on the poor healthcare system and poor governance in Nigeria.
Sharing a throwback photo of his brother Mathew, Mike revealed that he died during a sickle cell crisis in Nigeria. He added that his brother would still be alive today if he was in a country with a better healthcare support.
See also:Ekiti govt raises alarm over looting of poisonous food items
READ ALSO
The reality show star wrote;
My older brother Matthew lost his life during a sickle cell crisis in Nigeria when he was 10 years old, to think if he would have been in a country with better healthcare support that his life would be saved today is heartbreaking. The fight to End SARS is our cry for help after years of corruption and bad governance.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES