TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

Big Brother Naija 2020Health
By OluA

BBNaija season 5 finalist, Victoria Adeyele better known as “Vee” in a post via her Instagram handle has asked her fans to choose happiness as it drives people crazy.

We don’t know the reason behind Vee’s statement, however, we don’t dispute the fact that happiness is free and everyone needs to be happy in life.

See also; Tope Alabi showers encomium on Bishop David Oyedepo after he did this to her

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he…

BBNaija: Mum and daughter goal! Ka3na officially introduces…

Vee in the post also shared pictures of herself wearing a priceless smile.

She captioned the photo ‘“Be happy, it drives people crazy” 😁 👗”

 

Vee happens to be one of the housemates in the BBnaija lockdown season fans wouldn’t forget in a hurry especially with her relationship with Neo and how the both of them made it to the final.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix with DJ Neptune…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will make you fall…

End police brutality in Nigeria, Kenya and USA – Lupita Nyong’o

Germany announces second national lockdown to curb Coronavirus spread

I tested positive to HIV after being gang raped by 3 men for being gay –…

Ire, I’m your mother – Toyin Abraham to her son after he ignored her…

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after feigning serious…

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More