“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

BBNaija season 5 finalist, Victoria Adeyele better known as “Vee” in a post via her Instagram handle has asked her fans to choose happiness as it drives people crazy.

We don’t know the reason behind Vee’s statement, however, we don’t dispute the fact that happiness is free and everyone needs to be happy in life.

Vee in the post also shared pictures of herself wearing a priceless smile.

She captioned the photo ‘“Be happy, it drives people crazy” 😁 👗”

Vee happens to be one of the housemates in the BBnaija lockdown season fans wouldn’t forget in a hurry especially with her relationship with Neo and how the both of them made it to the final.