Beautiful scenes from rapper Erigga’s Traditional Wedding (video)

By OluA

Recall that Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga in an Instagram post announced that he and the love of his life Morenike will get married on the 3rd of October.

Well, the traditional wedding took place in Delta yesterday.

He also dropped some photos from the wedding and captioned it; “whenever there’s a big story in the media, look for the story they’re trying to distract you from …. I GOT MARRIED TO MY LOVE.”

See video from the scene below;

