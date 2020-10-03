Being a girlfriend is neither a job or a business” – Omokri tells ladies

Popular Nigerian political critic and author, Reno Omokri in a recent statement took a swipe at ladies who feel they should be given money because they are in a relationship.
He said that being a doctor, lawyer or engineer are recognised jobs, however, being a girlfriend is not a globally acknowledged job on earth.
Reno Omokri targeted his statement at women who call men stingy, adding that only a beggar accuses people of being stingy.
He wrote;
“There are many jobs on Earth:* Doctor* Lawyer* Engineer, etc .Being a girlfriend, however, is NOT one of them. A relationship is not a business.
The word STINGY should never be used by a woman to describe any man that is not her husband or father! Only a woman who wants to STING a man accuses him of being STINGY.
“Only a beggar accuses others of being stingy. A worker can’t accuse her boss of being stingy. You work and you are paid. A businesswoman can’t accuse her customer of being stingy.
You charge and they pay. Being a girlfriend is neither a job or a business”
