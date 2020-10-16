Blessed to see another year – Anthony Joshua says as he marks 31st birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nigerian British born boxer, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua simply known as Anthony Joshua or AJ by his numerous fans clocked 31 on Thursday, October 15th.

He took to his social media handle to share a photo of himself as he said he is happy to see a new year.

AJ was born  on the 15th of October 1989, he is a British professional boxer who is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019.

At regional level, he held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2014 to 2016.

 

