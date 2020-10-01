Bobrisky flaunts his “boobs” while rocking a crop top in a new video ( Watch)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
bobrisky

Bobrisky flaunts boobs as he shared a new video with his “breasts” on display.

bobrisky

The cross-dresser, who usually leaves fans guessing about whether he has transitioned to a woman or not, rocked a crop top with the words “The Future Is Female” written on it.

The top barely covered his chest and exposed his bra and “breasts”.

Fans commented asking Bobrisky if the breasts are real or prosthetic.

The last time Bobrisky dressed as a man was for his father’s birthday back in June and his chest was flat at the time, so it’s believed what he’s rocking are prosthetic boobs.

 

Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My daddy song @drdolorofficial must blow !!!!! Go download I GO PAY. D jam mad 🔥

A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Goodnight 😘 Standing breast 😍

A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222) on

 

 

