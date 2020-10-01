Bobrisky flaunts his “boobs” while rocking a crop top in a new video ( Watch)

Bobrisky flaunts boobs as he shared a new video with his “breasts” on display.

The cross-dresser, who usually leaves fans guessing about whether he has transitioned to a woman or not, rocked a crop top with the words “The Future Is Female” written on it.

The top barely covered his chest and exposed his bra and “breasts”.

Fans commented asking Bobrisky if the breasts are real or prosthetic.

The last time Bobrisky dressed as a man was for his father’s birthday back in June and his chest was flat at the time, so it’s believed what he’s rocking are prosthetic boobs.

Watch the video below.