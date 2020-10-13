TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

Bobrisky lashes out again at people asking him to join #EndSARS protest

Entertainment
By OluA
bobrisky6

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has once again lashed out at Nigerians calling him out for not coming out for the various #EndSARS protests.

Nigerians have called him out for not joining other Nigerians on the street to demand the disbandment of SARS and an end to police brutality.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the crossdesser pointed out that he cannot risk his life to attend such a gathering where he might get killed by a stray bullet.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

If it’s Big Brother, you will use your feeding money…

Read what he wrote below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is already married to…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

The silence from the Churches regarding #EndSARS is so loud – Daddy Freeze

Bobrisky lashes out again at people asking him to join #EndSARS protest

COVID-19: Donald Trump tests negative

I didn’t deny protesting, my comment was taken out of context –…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

#ENDSARS: “No police can check your phone again” -Davido discloses…

DJ Cuppy reveals why she is yet to join #EndSARS protest

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More