Bobrisky lashes out again at people asking him to join #EndSARS protest

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has once again lashed out at Nigerians calling him out for not coming out for the various #EndSARS protests.

Nigerians have called him out for not joining other Nigerians on the street to demand the disbandment of SARS and an end to police brutality.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the crossdesser pointed out that he cannot risk his life to attend such a gathering where he might get killed by a stray bullet.

Read what he wrote below