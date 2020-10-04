Bobrisky warns BBNaija lockdown former housemates against going out everywhere, gives reason

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has sent out a piece of advice to Big Brother Naija Lockdown former housemates telling them to stop going out everywhere.

She took to her Instagram page to sound the note of warning about being in too many places at the same time.

Bobrisky is of the opinion that they shouldn’t be making guest appearances everywhere, because according to him, “See finish go enter”.

 

Sharing the piece of advice on his Instagram page, the transvestite wrote;

“Can someone advise all this big brother stars to reduce their going out everywhere.. the moment you are everywhere you will fade o! See finish go enter o”

“Everyday live video!! Live video is dropping views. Don’t let it drop to 1k views o”

