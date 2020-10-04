Bobrisky warns BBNaija lockdown former housemates against going out everywhere, gives reason

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has sent out a piece of advice to Big Brother Naija Lockdown former housemates telling them to stop going out everywhere.

She took to her Instagram page to sound the note of warning about being in too many places at the same time.

Bobrisky is of the opinion that they shouldn’t be making guest appearances everywhere, because according to him, “See finish go enter”.

Sharing the piece of advice on his Instagram page, the transvestite wrote;