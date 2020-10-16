BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

Anonymous has shut down the website of CBN as it intensifies its attack on the Nigerian government over #EndSARS.

The hacker collective took down the website of the Central Bank Of Nigeria at 8:41 p.m., according to an announcement on its Twitter handle. The page has been loading intermittently, indicating that CBN webmasters have been actively working to prevent or minimize damage.

The group had earlier on Friday hacked the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission in apparent support for the ongoing #EndSARS protests, The Guardian reports.

