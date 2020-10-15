TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer…

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless…

BREAKING: FG reopens NYSC camps

News
By San
Nysc

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of all camps where the National Youth Service Corps orientation exercises hold on November 10.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

He tweeted, “The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

READ ALSO

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad…

#ENDSARS: Father of Jimoh Isiaka killed in Ogbomosho…

The Federal Government had ordered the closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears on March 18.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness…

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the house (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BREAKING: FG reopens NYSC camps

The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after refusal to keep her…

Yomi Casual and wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary (photo)

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack…

Dry cleaner returns money he found in a client’s pocket (Photo)

Liverpool and Manchester United threatened to breakaway from Premier league to…

John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More