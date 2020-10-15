BREAKING: FG reopens NYSC camps

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of all camps where the National Youth Service Corps orientation exercises hold on November 10.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

He tweeted, “The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

The Federal Government had ordered the closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears on March 18.