TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

See your mates – Wizkid takes a swipe at Lauretta Onochie…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate effect

News
By San

The federal government has finally caved in to the demands of Nigerians as the new directive from the Inspector General of Police says the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS has been dissolved.

This is coming after 4 days of non stop peaceful demonstrations against the tactical unit of the police force that has gained traction globally.

In a tweet by the account of the Nigerian President on twitter, a directive of the presidency has dissolved the SARS with immediate effect.

READ ALSO

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking…

#ENDSARS: Father of Jimoh Isiaka killed in Ogbomosho…

“PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE: The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG has been dissolved WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

The Inspector General of Police will communicate further developments in this regard.

All officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS will cause is being worked on and will be announced by @PoliceNG.“

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s Former Picture…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu elected for second term

Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away…

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice –…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More