BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate effect

The federal government has finally caved in to the demands of Nigerians as the new directive from the Inspector General of Police says the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS has been dissolved.
This is coming after 4 days of non stop peaceful demonstrations against the tactical unit of the police force that has gained traction globally.
In a tweet by the account of the Nigerian President on twitter, a directive of the presidency has dissolved the SARS with immediate effect.
“PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE: The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG has been dissolved WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.
The Inspector General of Police will communicate further developments in this regard.
All officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to be redeployed with immediate effect.
A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS will cause is being worked on and will be announced by @PoliceNG.“
