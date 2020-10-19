Buhari is worse than Jonathan, I call for his resignation- Yul Edochie rakes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has called for the resignation of president Muhammadu Buhari for incompetence and abysmal performance as the number citizen of the country.

Reacting to how the Endsars demonstrations has played out in the last 10days, the actor juxtaposed Buhari’s tenure to that of former president Goodluck Jonathan who wasn’t much of a far cry. Yul recalls how the president was a vocal opposition during the PDP-led administration.

Taking to his twitter page, he wrote:

“President Buhari was very vocal during the previous Govt.
He called for Goodluck’s resignation on the basis of poor performance.
Today Buhari’s performance is worse than that of Jonathan.
We put our hopes in him & he failed us.
I call for Buhari’s resignation.“

