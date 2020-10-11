TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

See your mates – Wizkid takes a swipe at Lauretta Onochie…

Buhari loses over 100K followers as Nigerians take #EndSARs protest to another level

News
By San
President Buhari’s personal bodyguard is dead

Nigerians have come in solidarity to unfollow president Muhammadu Buhari on social media as they protest against police brutality and call for the disbandment of infamous police unit, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

This mass action has seen the president lose well over 100k followers on twitter in less than 24hrs.

This is coming barely 12 hours after Reno Omokri, popular critic and former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerians to unfollow the official Twitter handle of the President as a sign of protest.

READ ALSO

Pastor Tunde Bakare pays Gen. Buhari congratulatory visit…

Nigerians mostly youths have stormed the streets to protest and seek an end to the activities of the special anti-robbery squad of the Nigerian Police Force (SARS) across the globe in the last 96 hours, calling on the president to scrap that unit of the nation’s police.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s Former Picture…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu elected for second term

Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away…

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice –…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More