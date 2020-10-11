Buhari loses over 100K followers as Nigerians take #EndSARs protest to another level

Nigerians have come in solidarity to unfollow president Muhammadu Buhari on social media as they protest against police brutality and call for the disbandment of infamous police unit, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

This mass action has seen the president lose well over 100k followers on twitter in less than 24hrs.

This is coming barely 12 hours after Reno Omokri, popular critic and former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerians to unfollow the official Twitter handle of the President as a sign of protest.

Nigerians mostly youths have stormed the streets to protest and seek an end to the activities of the special anti-robbery squad of the Nigerian Police Force (SARS) across the globe in the last 96 hours, calling on the president to scrap that unit of the nation’s police.