TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner,…

CBN website not hacked – Official

News
By OluA
CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has dispelled reports that its website was hacked on Friday, PUNCH reports.

The apex bank in a statement by its Ag Director, Corporate Affairs, Osita Nwanisobi, said its website is secured.

The statement, which was titled ‘CBN website not hacked’, read, “Contrary to claims in the social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

READ ALSO

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria…

Videos and pictures of purported circulation of N2,000:00…

We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

“We also wish to advise the online community to desist from peddling fake news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.”

Recall that on Friday, Anonymous, an online network, known for launching cyberattacks against government institutions, claimed responsibility for bringing down the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts very friendly…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

CBN website not hacked – Official

Reactions trail reports of Miss End SARS Pageant at Lekki

Guinea President names street after Buhari for his ‘fear Of God’

‘We are quiet but we are okay’ – John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen…

We could have moved faster, We are sorry – Osinbajo apologises to…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More