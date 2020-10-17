CBN website not hacked – Official

The Central Bank of Nigeria has dispelled reports that its website was hacked on Friday, PUNCH reports.

The apex bank in a statement by its Ag Director, Corporate Affairs, Osita Nwanisobi, said its website is secured.

The statement, which was titled ‘CBN website not hacked’, read, “Contrary to claims in the social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

“We also wish to advise the online community to desist from peddling fake news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.”

Recall that on Friday, Anonymous, an online network, known for launching cyberattacks against government institutions, claimed responsibility for bringing down the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria.