Champions League 2020/21 draw revealed: Messi’s Barcelona to face Ronaldo’s Juventus in group stage

Sport
By OluA

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures has been released today with arch-rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to battle again in the group stages this season, after their clubs Juventus and Barcelona were paired together in Group G.

Both Juventus and Barcelona will face Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros in their group stage.  Current champions, Bayern Munich will take on Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzberg, and Lokomotiv Moscow in Group A.

 

See full draw below. 

 

  • Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzberg, Lokomotiv Moscow.

 

  • Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Moonchengladbach.

 

  • Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille.

 

  • Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland.

 

  • Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes.

 

  • Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge.

 

  • Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros.

 

  • Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir.
