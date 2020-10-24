Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in Davido’s Private Jet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian singer signed to DMW label, Peruzzi and a fan on Twitter engaged each other in words exchange after the latter begged for a space in Davido’s private jet.

The fan identified as @Paul_ib’s  request came after Buhari’s speech on the crisis in Nigeria following the Lekki toll gate massacre as he exclaimed he has had enough of Nigeria and wants to travel overseas.

Surprisingly, Peruzzi responded to Paul’s request and said that even his babe has not yet secured a seat on the Private jet and his response to the fan is currently trending online.

Peruzzi alongside, Mayorkun, May D and others are signed to DMW, a  music label owned by David Adeleke ‘Davido.’

