Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko received a grand surprise from friends and famil as she celebrated her birthday.

The beautiful mother of one who reportedly turned 20 was seen in a video, all smiles as she held her beautiful birthday cake which was made specially for her.

Her mother, Rita Daniels’ didn’t fail to celebrate her daughter on her Instagram page. She wrote;

“Happy birthday my pride. May almighty God continue to bless you and equip you with more wisdom, knowledge and understanding. My forever16! I wish you more healthy long life. May you continue to grow from grace to grace, strength to strength.

Your life shall always be sweeter than honey. No weapon formed or fashioned against you shall prosper. You shall continue to fulfill the greatness of Almighty God in you. Go and pursue and recover all. IJN….Amen! @regina.daniels”

 

