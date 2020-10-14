Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless photo on Instagram

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Cardi B
Cardi B

Yesterday American rapper, Cardi B accidentally shared her nude picture on Instagram but when she would delete it, it was already too late and had gone viral.

Addressing the accidental nude pic that surfaced on her Instagram Story Tuesday, she uploaded a voice message to Twitter that “read,” “Lord why the f–k you have to make me so f—ing stupid and retarded? Why? Why? Why? Why?”

“I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it,” the 28-year-old rapper added. “I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not.

“It is what it is. S–t happens. F–k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f—ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío.”

