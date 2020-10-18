TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

#EndSARS: Work with the people or risk a revolution – Dino…

Checkout Floyd Mayweather’s highly expensive car collection (video)

Sport
By OluA

According to the reports, American retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather made not less than $1 billion off his remarkable boxing career, he however, spent a huge amount of the money on highly exotic cars.

Mayweather who retired with 50 wins is reported to have car collections in two different places, one at his Las Vegas home and the other right at his house in LA.

Both collections feature the same car models, with one the variant of the cars in white, while the other collection is black.

READ ALSO

Mayweather wants to buy EPL club Newcastle United

‘You inspired me, thank you for everything’-…

However it appears that the legend prefers his black cars in Las Vegas while in LA, he goes for the white rides.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Checkout Floyd Mayweather’s highly expensive car collection (video)

Army launches ‘Crocodile Smile’ as #EndSARS protests spread to more cities

US 2020 Election: Kourtney Kardashian endorses Kanye West for President

PSC debunks dismissal of Shogunle, Badmus

US 2020: Trump says he may leave the US if not re-elected

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings recounts how she gave birth to twins after carrying…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More