Checkout Floyd Mayweather’s highly expensive car collection (video)

According to the reports, American retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather made not less than $1 billion off his remarkable boxing career, he however, spent a huge amount of the money on highly exotic cars.

Mayweather who retired with 50 wins is reported to have car collections in two different places, one at his Las Vegas home and the other right at his house in LA.

Both collections feature the same car models, with one the variant of the cars in white, while the other collection is black.

However it appears that the legend prefers his black cars in Las Vegas while in LA, he goes for the white rides.