Comedian Craze Clown Escapes Terrible Accident On His Wife’s Birthday

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian comedian Craze Clown, otherwise known as papa Ade in his comic series is grateful to God after escaping a ghastly accident on his wife’s birthday.

The medical doctor posted a video of how his car got badly damaged as a result of the accident but he came out of it unscathed and he has been so grateful to God for.

Today being his wife’s birthday, the Lord has blessed her with a very nice birthday gift by saving her husband from a ghastly accident that might have resulted in death.

“GOD!!!! 🙏🏾 you saved my life on wife’s birthday! will tell the story later! But for now just help me Thank GOD! 🙏🏾😢😫 #gratefulHeart

he wrote

Watch the video below:

