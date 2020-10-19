Comedian Lasisi Elenu reveals his side mirrors were stolen during protest (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Popular comedian, Lasisi Elenu took to social media on Sunday to reveal that his car side mirrors were stolen during the protest.

He disclosed that he had joined the protest only to get back to where he parked his car and noticed his the mirrors have  been stolen.

Lasisi went on to advise protesters to be vigilant and observant as they protest.

Watch video below;

 

