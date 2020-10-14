Comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja ‘Sanyeri’ celebrates 46th birthday with lovely message

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood Yoruba comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja known by his stage name Sanyeri is celebrating his 46th birthday today, 14th of October, 2020.

 

He took to Instagram to acknowledge his big day as he wrote;

“God. Thank you for your mercy and grace which are new every morning since I have been on this planet earth.Thank you for your help to see another birthday of mine.Wishing myself a joyous birthday full of God’s amazing blessings. My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”.

