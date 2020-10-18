Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video) Social Media drama By OluA On Oct 18, 2020 Share Controversial Actress Cossy Orjiakor also joined the #endsars protest in Lagos on October 17th. She was spotted on the stage with too much to expose. Watch video View this post on Instagram Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor joins the #Endsars protest. . Did she come to protest or to distract us? 🙄🙄 A post shared by @ mediagist on Oct 17, 2020 at 8:25am PDT Share RELATED STORIES Actress Cossy Orjiakor undergoes another plastic surgery (Video) BBNaija's Khafi joins #ENDSARS protest (video) Toyin Abraham leads #EndSARS protest in Ibadan (video) Falz, Runtown and others join #EndSARS protest in Lagos TRENDING Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi Oct 17, 2020 #EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady… Oct 17, 2020 ”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife… Oct 16, 2020 7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos Oct 16, 2020 JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded… Oct 16, 2020 #ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against… Oct 17, 2020 BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website Oct 16, 2020 Prev Next 1 of 5 LATEST UPDATES US 2020: Trump says he may leave the US if not re-elected Oct 18, 2020 Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video) Oct 18, 2020 Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings recounts how she gave birth to twins after carrying… Oct 18, 2020 My Mother Struggled to Take Care of Me, My Dad Wasn’t There For Me’- Nengi… Oct 17, 2020 The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video) Oct 17, 2020 NOSC confirms Oscars’ approval of Pidgin English as foreign language Oct 17, 2020 EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye Oct 17, 2020 Older Posts