Curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess visits Dino Melaye in his hotel. The sexy model was sighted in a video as she walks up to the former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye in a hotel.

Roman Goddess described Dino Melaye as her uncle while she gets her comfortable in his room waiting for him to show up. Sharing the video, she tagged the former senator as her “Uncle and Daddy”.

Here is the video below;

Video Credit: Lindaikejisblog