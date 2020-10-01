Davido acquires new ride and it’s a Lamborghini worth N200 million (Video)

Davido, Nigeria’s star artiste, is having an Independence anniversary to remember as he just took delivery of a red Lamborghini.

The FEM crooner, 27 years old, released a video on his Instastory Wednesday night, showing a truck delivering the car to his home, we guess in Banana Island.

Conservatively, a brand new Lamborghini Aventador costs between N143.6 million – 192.7 million.

In the US, the same car is sold for $467,617, at a basic price.

If it is loaded, it can go for as much as $554,717.

watch the video: