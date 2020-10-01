TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke…

First Bank employee lands herself 98 years prison sentence over…

Davido acquires new ride and it’s a Lamborghini worth N200 million (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Davido, Nigeria’s star artiste, is having an Independence anniversary to remember as he just took delivery of a red Lamborghini.

The FEM crooner, 27 years old, released a video on his Instastory Wednesday night, showing a truck delivering the car to his home, we guess in Banana Island.

Conservatively, a brand new Lamborghini Aventador costs between N143.6 million – 192.7 million.

READ ALSO

The next generation will take it to the next level — Wizkid…

Davido opens up on why he is yet to marry Chioma

In the US, the same car is sold for $467,617, at a basic price.

If it is loaded, it can go for as much as $554,717.

watch the video:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending congratulatory…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Davido acquires new ride and it’s a Lamborghini worth N200 million (Video)

He gave me his wrong contact – Another lady claiming to be Laycon’s…

Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye welcomes first son with his wife, Olori Silekunola

The next generation will take it to the next level — Wizkid says himself, Davido…

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

Man surprises his hospitalized wife on her birthday with beautiful flowers and…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More