Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked video

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has taken to twitter to express his disappointment in Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot over a leaked video where he was seen speaking badly about Nigerian youths at the Lagos state house of assembly.

According to the 27 year old, the video ruined all the good childhood memories he had of him.

“Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies ….” he tweeted.

See some comments from Nigerians who agreed with Davido below;

@andrewyoungboss wrote “This Is why Patience Ozokwor never supports Desmond Elliot marrying any of her daughters in Movies

She knows him very well..When asking youths to take over government please it’s not this ole oloriburuku Jatijati type of youth

@maras_empire_ wrote “On behalf of Nigeria Youths..We are disappointed with Elliot, it shouldn’t have been him. Werey dey disguise gan”