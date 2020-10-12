TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after…

#ENDSARS: Father of Jimoh Isiaka killed in Ogbomosho protests…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Entertainment
By OluA
#EndSARS: "It is far from over" - Davido says as joins protesters in Abuja (Photos)

DMW boss David Adeleke Davido will be meeting the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu today.

Davido announced the meeting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“I am meeting with the Inspector General of Police tomorrow at 10 am …. all my colleagues if you can get to Abuja tomorrow before 10 am and follow me to the meeting! It would mean a lot,” he wrote.

READ ALSO

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

#EndSARS: “It is far from over” – Davido…

At the meeting tomorrow, Davido is expected to table the demands of young Nigerians protesting against police brutality.

The DMW boss has been vocal about the movement against police brutality in Nigeria. He joined the Abuja protesters on Sunday and secured the release of some protesters in police custody.

However, IGP Adamu had earlier announced the disbandment of SARS, following days of online and offline protests.

But Nigerian youths vowed to continue marching in their demands to end police brutality in all forms and make rogue officers accountable.

The young Nigerians demand the release of all protesters arrested and also good compensation to all victims affected by police brutality.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is already married to…

You won’t know how happy I am – CSP Dolapo Badmus reacts as IGP…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

Cardi B kisses Offset and twerks on him as he gifts her a Rolls Royce for her…

#EndSARS: “It is far from over” – Davido says as he joins…

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu elected for second term

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More