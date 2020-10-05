Davido’s artiste, Lil Frosh accused of regularly beating up his video vixen girlfriend (Photos)

Budding Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh, Signed to Davido’s DMW has been called out for battering and assaulting his girlfriend, Camille.

The allegations were metted against Lil Frosh by his girlfriend’s brother and Lawyer who has vowed to get justice for the despicable acts on his sister.

Camille’s brother identified as Mayoks Micheal on twitter took to the platform to reveal how Lil frosh allegedly beat up his girlfriend on a regular basis and comes back begging whenever she threatens to leave the relationship. According to Mayoks, he’s been trying so hard to not let matters get out of hands due to the singer’s image.

Read his account below;

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE THREAD

@davido this is what your artist has been doing to my client. FROSH

@UnclePamilerin please help me fight for justice #DomesticAbuse #DomesticViolence @LanumiLois @Fahrenthold @datcoolgaffy @Goldentoms_

@thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!!

We have kept quiet enough @lhilfrosh

You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster.

I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical vidoe shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world

with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you You created so much fear in her till she turned down the job, but you still didn’t stop on a particular day you called me and you were begging me for almost 3 hours on the phone telling me to talk to her just to get back to you . Which I begged her and you promised never to lay your horrible hands on her.

She has lost so many jobs because of you She has lost so many friendships because of you

You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone

You will turn the lights off beat her and pour her water even record her and threaten to post it online.

You broke her ring light

Broke her phone

Dragged her right infront of your house

I know how many times I’ve had to order Uber to take her home

@lhilfrosh you are very wicked

I’m tired of trying to protect your image while you continually ruin her and break her into pieces.

She called one day crying that you were going to kill her and actually you were truly locking her inside preparing to beat not until I called her

You even recorded her naked !! Threatening to post it after beating her bro @lhilfrosh you better be ready

You will pay for this !!!

We are tired of your

@davidoofficial

@gossipmillnaija

@instablog9ja

@madjohny

@thechefchi please you are a woman please see to this