Davido’s DMW ends contract with Lil Frosh

Nigerian artiste, Davido’s own music label Davido Music Worldwide has terminated their contract with young artiste Lil Frosh following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

In a statement released on his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, October 6, it said “In light of the recent allegations made against Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behaviour,” it read in part.

See the statement below;