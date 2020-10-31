TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Dayo Amusa and follower clash over her excessive bleaching

Entertainment
By GONA
Dayo Amusa
Dayo Amusa

Popular Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa and a follower clashed over her ‘excessive bleaching’.

This is coming after the Singer cum actress became excessively whiter over the years.

Dayo Amusa shared a photo of herself without filter and minimal makeup and wrote:

““I’ve been asked so many times my beauty routine, especially what I use on my Face, giving me my bright flawless glowing skin 👌 Keep up on this TL as I will be sharing some tips & introducing products used😋 Like i always love to Try & Test before attesting 😋Hair lines don’t lie right 😋No Filter!No Photoshop!”

A follower who panicked over her rapid skin color change commented;

“Dayo reduce your bleaching cream ooo. You can not white like Oyinbo na,, Easy ooo,,, Cancer oh”

Dayo replied:

“Worry less… Problem temi niyen”

