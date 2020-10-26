DJ Neptune set to release ‘Nobody’ remix featuring BBNaija’s Laycon (Photo)

Popular disc jockey, DJ Neptune in a recent statement has disclosed that ‘Nobody’ remix featuring BBNaija lockdown winner and rapper, Laycon will be out 30th of October.

DJ Neptune in a tweet wrote, “Everyone tagging & asking me to release Nobody [ #Icon remix ] w/@itsLaycon & @joeboyofficial. Truth is the song is ready and will be released in due time. Let’s give some time to heal and get back to our normal state of mind as a country. Thank you.”

He added, “No photoshop No Fake News! Oct 30th, I give unto you ” #Icons ” [ Nobody Icon Remix ] but In the meantime, let’s continue to put in our prayers”

This is a big one for Laycon once again and fans are waiting for the release to listen to how he performed.