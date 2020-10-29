DJ Switch runs for her dear life after receiving deadly phone messages

Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch is currently on the run for dear life after receiving death threats.

DJ Switch was named heroine of the Lekki Tollgate shooting that occurred on the 20th of Ocober, 2020 after she live streamed the event amid the chaos and sporadic shootings.

DJ Switch who recently spoke with GQ’s columnist Lola Ogunnaike on the Lekki toll gate shooting, threats, the current state of the End SARS Protest, disclosed that she’s currently on the run after receiving a phone message that warned that she would be shot.

She further claimed she was also advised by a friend in the intelligence community to go into hiding.

Recall that Switch was part of the protesters in the Lekki massacre and she recorded the bloody Lekki toll gate shooting on her Instagram Live on the evening of October 20th.

In the interview she said she started recording because:

“I thought I was going to die, so let’s make sure the world sees this so they don’t change the story and tell people that we killed ourselves… I didn’t want us to die in vain.”

The Info NG recalls that she also shared her experience that night on her Instagram page where she claimed, soldiers and police officers shot at her and other peaceful End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate. Because of this, she has been on the run, never spending more than a night in the same location.

The protests have currently been put on suspension and Switch is still worrying for her safety, however, there’s a likelihood that she returns when the protests resume.