Dokpesi’s daughter, Homto clarifies relationship with King Sunny Ade

Entertainment
By Olabisi Jonathan
Homto Dokpesi, King Sunny Ade

The daughter of AIT founder and DAAR communicatons, chief Alegho Raymond Dokpesi,  Homto Dokpesi; has shed light on her relationship with juju music maestro, King Sunny Ade in a recent interview.

Homto, in an interview with the nations,debunks any insinuations of having any form of relationship with the lengendary musician, talkless of him, King Sunny Ade being the father of her son.

When  asked by her interviewer Paul Ukpabio,  if  she has heard  people insinuating that King Sunny Ade  could be the father of her son? She said,

“Everyone is always looking for answers to their questions. Even though the father of my child is not in our lives, a decision he made which I choose to respect, my son knows who his father is, and the father knows he has a son. What more can I say? I would rather keep my private business private.”

