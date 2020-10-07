Don Jazzy Gifts Loyal Fan N200,000 For Birthday Cake

Nigerian producer and musician, Don Jazzy proved yet again that he values his fans as he gifted one money today.
Don Jazzy gifted the fan N200,000 to buy a birthday cake. The fan identified as Ebiye Ifidi reached out to the Mavin Records boss on Twitter about her birthday.
The fan wrote: “My Fav, Today’s my Birthday ooooooo“.
The artiste made his checks and realised the lady is a loyal fan, hence wished her well and decided to buy her birthday cake.
“Nice I can see your balloons. Happy birthday. I can see my name on your bio too thanks for loving with your full chest. 200k go fit buy cake for you abi? Make shame no catch us. Send details.”
