Don’t allow friends lead you astray – Oritsefemi says as he begs wife to return home

By OluA

Popular singer, Oritsefemi, who seems to be having some issues with his wife, Nabila Fash, has tendered another online apology to her asking her to forgive him and come home.

According to the reports, the singer’s 3-year-old marriage is facing crisis and his wife has been staying with actress Caroline Danjuma who hints domestic violence is the reason for the couple’s marital crisis.

Oritsefemi had called out Caroline, accusing her of being the “evil” coming between him and his wife. He had also apologized to his wife over the weekend and he’s back at it again.

In a recent post, he wrote: “My queen kindly let’s end this whole thing in peace …. you are a good person don’t look at what people says to jeopardize our happiness my beautiful wife .. you know am a lovable and caring husband I will never hurt you…. deep down your heart you know am not a bad person .. I can never hurt you my wife .. don’t allow friends to lead you astray come back to your normal self my love .. I truly miss you.. and it’s now I really needed you most ,forgive and let’s love lead my beautiful Nabila.”

