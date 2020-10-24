Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts to #EndSARS protest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

As the End SARS protest continues to trend online and offline in Nigeria, popular international singer, Alicia Keys has also joined numerous foreign celebrities to lend her voice in the call for an end to police brutality in the country.

Read also: Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Alicia Keys made this known via her Twitter handle on Friday as she urged Nigerians to stay hopeful and not give up.

She wrote, “My love goes out to #Nigeria #America and everywhere in the world that is fighting to change the systems designed to oppress! #EndSARS#EndPoliceBrutality #BlackLivesMatter Don’t give up Stay hopeful We are needed You light is needed Your love is needed We are who we need…”

