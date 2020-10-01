TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Dorathy Bachor celebrates Nigeria’s independence in style, pens down words of praises for the country

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Dorathy-Nigeria

Big Brother Naija: Lockdown 1st runner up, Dorathy Bachor is among the league of Nigerian citizens who are celebrating the country’s independence today, October 1st, 2020.

Dorathy-Nigeria

Taking to her official Instagram page of over a million followers, the Delta State born lovely shared an elegant photo of herself and gave it a caption asking her followers to join her in celebrating the country.

She wrote,

As a true Delta State Queen, and a Nigerian to the roots, I celebrate with my Motherland, the true giant of Africa, my beloved country, NIGERIA.

A land flowing with milk and honey and a lot of untapped resources.
A land filled with with a vibrant youth population and so much talent yet to be discovered.

Nigeria, my beautiful Motherland, you have shaped me into who I am through different experiences, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.
You have brought the best out of me and I will forever be proud of you.
I will fly your flag all across the globe and live in Peace & Unity with all men.

The sweat and blood of our founding fathers
The trials and travails of our heroes past
The pain and agony of all those who paved way for us have become the fuel that powers our passion.

God Bless Delta State, the BIG HEART of the Nation
God Bless the Federal Republic of NIGERIA!!!

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY MOTHERLAND!!!🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #[email protected]

