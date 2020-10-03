Drama as BBNaija’s Kaisha cries out after a fan gave her a gift and later told her to return it

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kaisha-gift

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Aisha Umaru, popularly known as Kaisha has cried out on her social media page narrating her ordeal with a lady who gave her a gift and later asked her to return it.

According to Kaisha, the lady demanded that she tag her on Instagram, but she has not even make use of the gift.

kaishaofficial

She took to the microblogging platform, Instagram and wrote:

“Let me give you guys the full gist cause this one shock me o”

“So this lady reached out to me and said she has a gift for me, I said okay and sent my address to her, I received the gift from her which was very lovely mind you the gift is not even in use yet Although the lady pleaded that I tag her which I agreed to do”

 

“But what will I tag when I’ve not even used it yet Only for her to send a message and ask me to return the gift”

“Please is this how it’s done cause me I’m not understanding ooo, at least wait till I wear your gift before you complain”

 

