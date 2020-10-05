TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags…

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi…

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry…

BBNaija: Some of the pictures you didn’t get to see at the…

‘It is not real’-Laycon’s unbelievable…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair (Screenshots)

Social Media drama
By OluA
Photo only used for narration

The screenshots of chat messages between a Nigerian man and his girlfriend have surfaced online and it was a big drama as the man expressed disappointment with his girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair in same hair salon he paid for.

The boyfriend who had told his mom to go and make her hair at his girlfriend’s salon, later discovered that she paid for the service.

He then confronted his woman about it, but the girlfriend stated that she couldn’t reject the money his mom offered.

The boyfriend reminded her of how he helped set up the salon by paying rent, providing for her needs and was surprise she could go ahead to charge his mom.

He went further to tell her that if she must collect money after making his mother’s hair, she should have asked him to pay and he would have gladly paid.

Read their full chat below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi reveals

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya’s source of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

”If I was Buhari, Wizkid would spend the night in cell for disrespecting…

No casualties in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

Real Bride reacts to DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua wedding photoshop

Warning strike imminent, SSANU, NASU

Blackface slams Wizkid over his tweet to Pres. Buhari

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More