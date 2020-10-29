Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after feigning serious sickness on POP (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady got the best comic relief of her lifer after her boyfriend who’d feigned not being well, proposed to her.

The lady who was a passing out corps member alongside her boyfriend took to her social media pages to share the frantic moment that led to her boyfriend proposing to her on their passing out parade.

The guy had requested for water while holding his stomach and acting as though he would faint. The lady at first thought it was one of his usual gimmicks but she took no chances as he continued losing consciousness.

She immediately began to cry for help and asked people for water and medical assistance while her man who was already on the ground wrapped his hands around her and proposed to her.

Social media users pointed out that she must have deduced it was all staged considering a camera man on standby but she replied that he’d mentioned them getting married in 2024.

Watch the video below:

