Dry cleaner returns money he found in a client’s pocket (Photo)

A clergy on Facebook, who goes by the name Emmanuel Oyelowo has taken to the platform to hail his dry cleaner for his honesty and integrity after returning the cash he found during the laundering of his clothes.

The clergy who obviously forgot that he has money in his pocket of his clothes before handing them over to the dry cleaner, wrote below;

“No wonder my dry cleaner is using the bank with fidelity, he returned my clothes with the money found in my pockets. First time this is happening after using so many dry cleaning companies”.

This attracted users of the platforms who also commended the dry cleaner and asked for him to be celebrated.

A further look into the comment section revealed the dry cleaner goes by the name Ajayi Olawale Henry.

See some reactions below;