TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After…

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless…

Dry cleaner returns money he found in a client’s pocket (Photo)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A clergy on Facebook, who goes by the name Emmanuel Oyelowo has taken to the platform to hail his dry cleaner for his honesty and integrity after returning the cash he found during the laundering of his clothes.

The clergy who obviously forgot that he has money in his pocket of his clothes before handing them over to the dry cleaner, wrote below;

“No wonder my dry cleaner is using the bank with fidelity, he returned my clothes with the money found in my pockets. First time this is happening after using so many dry cleaning companies”.

This attracted users of the platforms who also commended the dry cleaner and asked for him to be celebrated.

A further look into the comment section revealed the dry cleaner goes by the name Ajayi Olawale Henry.

See some reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During…

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the house (video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after refusal to keep her…

Yomi Casual and wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary (photo)

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack…

Dry cleaner returns money he found in a client’s pocket (Photo)

Liverpool and Manchester United threatened to breakaway from Premier league to…

John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

End SARS: Nigerians are done managing faith without practical action –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More