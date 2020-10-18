Edo EndSARS protesters seen cooking on the expressway (video/photo)

End SARS protesters in Benin, Edo State, blocked a highway to cook as they gathered for another day of protests.
The protesters made a fire with firewood and placed a large pot on it. Other protesters who weren’t cooking carried on with the protest. Some stayed on the overhead bridge, waiting for the food to get done.
Edo State #EndSARS Protesters are cooking Sunday rice along Benin-Lagos Road 😄 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera pic.twitter.com/TwfcmdDF0o
— E-zrael Ani #EndSARS (@EzraelAni) October 18, 2020
