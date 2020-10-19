EFCC confirms attack on website, disowns lawyer who allegedly resigned from the agency to join the #EndSARS protest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that there were attempts to breach its website over the weekend.

The anti-graft in tweets shared on its official Twitter handle, also asked members of the public to disregard claims of a lawyer resigning from the agency to join the #EndSARS protest.

Dominic was accused of pulling a stunt as he “merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020 when he completed his national service.”

It read;