EFCC confirms attack on website, disowns lawyer who allegedly resigned from the agency to join the #EndSARS protest
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that there were attempts to breach its website over the weekend.
The anti-graft in tweets shared on its official Twitter handle, also asked members of the public to disregard claims of a lawyer resigning from the agency to join the #EndSARS protest.
Dominic was accused of pulling a stunt as he “merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020 when he completed his national service.”
It read;
The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to a report trending in the social media regarding a certain Dominic Akpan who claims to have resigned from the employ of the Commission to join the #EndSARS Movement.
He cited undisclosed “ugly experiences” he had within the Commission for his action.
The EFCC wishes to inform the public that Akpan is not a staff of the Commission. He merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020 when he completed his national service.
He therefore could not have resigned from the EFCC to join the #End SARS Movement.
The stunt by Akpan is nothing but crass opportunism. And, seeking to achieve his selfish objectives riding on the crest of the popular protests by the youth, clamouring for institutional reform in Nigeria, is a disservice to the #EndSARS Movement.
The EFCC therefore urges members of the public to disregard the report, in addition to the one which also claims that the Commission’s website had been hacked.
Though there were attempts, over the weekend, to compromise the website by some cyber criminals the attacks were successfully repelled. The EFCC website is up and running.
