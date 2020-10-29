End police brutality in Nigeria, Kenya and USA – Lupita Nyong’o

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o has called for an end to police brutality in Nigeria, her home country Kenya and the United States of America.

In reaction to the #EndSARS protests, she echoed this declaration on Wednesday via her Twitter page.

The 37-year-old Kenyan film star noted that in 2020, there has been a global outcry for an end to police brutality and better governance. She condemned the shooting and killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.

Lupita wrote ”I echo the declaration of the people in Nigeria to END POLICE BRUTALITY and the call for their lives to be valued by the leaders of their nation.

“Last week, the world saw this call answered with the wounding and murders of Nigerians in Lekki. I so badly want the end of this kind of violence and abuse of authority for Nigeria, for my own country, Kenya, and for the country I live in now, USA.

“It seems that this is the resounding battle cry of 2020 across the globe, to have police powers reevaluated, their organizations held accountable and systems rebuilt to serve the people.

”I support the fight against political interests that have no interest in the rights of the people. #EndSARS” she concluded.

